SA Army chief visiting India

Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, is in India on a four-day visit to strengthen military ties between the two countries.

Mbatha on 23 August met Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande in New Delhi, where he was received by a guard of honour. Earlier, he visited the National War Memorial and paid his respects to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath.

Mbatha’s visit was preceded by the 3 August session of the 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi between India and South Africa. ANI reports that both sides reviewed their bilateral relations, including defence.







India and South Africa enjoy strong defence ties, with regular visits by high ranking military officials, and training delegations. Service to Service cooperation ranges from training exchanges, military exercises and sharing of each other’s good practices. This includes Exercise IBSAMAR, a series of major naval exercises between the navies of South Africa, India and Brazil held biannually since 2008. IBSAMAR 2022 is scheduled to take place off South Africa later this year.