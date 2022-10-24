Rwandan troops uncover second Cabo Delgado weapons cache

Rwandan soldiers uncovered another ASWJ (Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah) weapons cache in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado – the second in seven days.

The weapons were found in abandoned terrorist bases in Miloli in the wider Limala Forest area according to a Rwanda Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement. The weapons were in what was “terrorist strongholds before they were dislodged by joint Mozambican and Rwandan forces in August 2021”.

The statement further has it “sources” told Rwandan soldiers ASWJ fighters attempted to return several times to recover the weapons.

While not stated the second find is in line with orders which led to last week’s recovery of hundreds of weapons in the general Mbau area. “Operations to discover weapons are pre-emptive and denies the enemy the opportunity of returning and re-equipping for further insurgent action,” the Rwanda MoD said after the first find.

Conflict observatory Cabo Ligado reports “a relatively low ebb in insurgent activity” for the week 3 to 9 October with three in Macomia and one in Muidumbe.







In Macomia, there were two attacks on 8 October in Litandacua and Nguida villages. In Litandacua, just south of the Messalo River, insurgents shot and killed one person while burning and looting the village, before being forced to withdraw under fire from local forces. In Nguida, 20 km north-west of Macomia district headquarters, heavy gunfire was heard and at least 13 homes were burned.