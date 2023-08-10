Rotation time for Rwanda deployment in Cabo Delgado

The forward contingent of a two thousand plus Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) force is in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado to relieve an earlier peacekeeping deployment from the east African country.

Ahead of departure the contingent, under the command of Major-General Alexis Kagame, was told by RDF Army Chief of Staff (ACOS), Major-General Vincent Nyakarundi, that commitment, discipline, dedication and humility were all important while serving the people of Cabo Delgado.

Ahead of flying out the rotation also heard from RDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Mubarakh Muganga. He also stressed the importance of commitment and discipline while on the mission which has the mandate to conduct combat and security operations, as well as stabilisation and security sector reform.

The deployment is independent of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and is, an RDF statement has it, “based on good bilateral relations” between Mozambique and Rwanda.