Ramaphosa uses UNGA platform to call for dialogue between warring parties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his speaking turn at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) “urging” the international community to do “everything within its means” to enable “meaningful dialogue between warring parties”.

Reporting on his address to the annual assembly of member nations, SA government agency, SAnews, wrote dialogue should be accompanied by “refraining from actions” fuelling conflict.

“Democratic South Africa has consistently advocated for dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to prevent and end conflict and achieve lasting peace.

“These principles inform South Africa’s participation in the African Peace Initiative which seeks a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In this conflict, as in all conflicts, we have insisted the UN Charter’s principle of respect for the territorial integrity of every country should be upheld,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa told the UNGA South Africa’s participation in the African Peace Initiative is informed by a desire to see an end to the suffering of those affected by the conflict and the millions on the continent and across the world who, as a result of the conflict, are now vulnerable to worsening hunger and deprivation.

Turning to conflict elsewhere, including Africa, he said there needed to be investment in [conflict] prevention and peacebuilding. Ramaphosa told the UNGA the global community needed to be concerned by recent incidents of “unconstitutional changes of government in some parts of Africa”.

Going further he emphasised the global community “needs to work alongside the African Union (AU) to support peace efforts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Mali, Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, northern Mozambique, the Great Lakes Region, the Sahel, Niger and the Horn of Africa.