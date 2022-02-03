Ramaphosa to visit SAMIM troops on Mozambique trip

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Mozambique on a working visit at the invitation of Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi. While in the southern African nation, he will inspect SAMIM troops, amongst other activities.

Ramaphosa arrived in Mozambique on Thursday morning (3 February) after boarding a South African Air Force Falcon 50 jet at Air Force Base Waterkloof for what the Presidency said will be his participation in the 53rd Commemoration of the assassination of Dr Eduardo Mondlane, the founder and first President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).

Ramaphosa will also pay a visit to military troops that are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). The President is undertaking the visit in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla.

“Relations between South Africa and Mozambique are cordial, fraternal, and of a strategic nature. The working visit will further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries. The working visit will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues,” the Presidency concluded.







South African special forces and helicopters have been deployed with SAMIM since July last year. In January, the SADC extended SAMIM’s mandate again, which will see soldiers from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia remain in Cabo Delgado supporting Mozambique’s military and a contingent of Rwandan troops in the ongoing military effort to rid the province of Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (ASWJ) insurgents.