Ramaphosa tells his diplomats UNSC is “outdated”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this week told the country’s senior diplomats the current formation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is “outdated and unrepresentative”.

He told high commissioners, ambassadors and others representing South Africa abroad that the Russia/Ukraine conflict “exposed the inability of the UNSC in fulfilling its mandate of maintaining international peace and security”. According to him the outdatedness of the UNSC disadvantages countries with developing economies.

“The entire peace and security architecture of the UN needs to be overhauled.

“Decision-making needs to be democratised so the SC can be true to its mandate and move beyond the paralysis brought about by a few member states. Powerful countries must no longer be allowed to disregard international law.

“We need to curb the unilateral actions of these countries to shape global politics through aggression and coercive measures like the imposition of unilateral sanctions.

“In keeping with our strong commitment to peaceful resolution of conflict, we urge the parties to pursue a negotiated political solution to the war in Ukraine.”

Turning to Africa, he told delegates to the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference, a platform for strategic discussion, efforts to silence the guns in Africa must be intensified.

“Ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, insurgency in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique and unconstitutional removal of governments in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea show the depth and extent of challenges the continent must confront.

“These developments must encourage us to do more and act with greater urgency to remove every last vestige of war and conflict from our continent.







“Peace and stability is vital for development,” Ramaphosa told delegates at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) head office in Pretoria.