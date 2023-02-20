Ramaphosa talks up continental peace at AU Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used the just finished African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia as a platform to make public the continental bloc’s progress on its silencing the guns initiative.

Speaking as chair of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), he described the end of hostilities between Ethiopia and one of its regions, Tigray, as a breakthrough. This after a process facilitated in South Africa secured a ceasefire agreement and a commitment by the parties to pursue peace.

The settlement was facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Ramaphosa informed the summit of progress on efforts to end conflict in eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC) saying he was encouraged by a report presented by Angolan President João Lourenço on the commitment of all parties to this conflict to work toward a cessation of hostilities.

The South African first citizen commended steps taken by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to end conflict in Mozambique. South Africa is a troop contributing country the regional bloc mission in the northern Cabo Delgado province of the southern African country.







Turning to the north of the continent, Ramaphosa welcomed the AU PSC call for an immediate return to peace or to democracy in four Sahel states. The four are currently suspended as “a result of unconstitutional taking over of power through force of arms” according to the South African Presidency.