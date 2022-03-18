Ramaphosa talks reform with Lesotho king

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa turned back the pages to his time as Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) facilitator for Lesotho when he met Lesotho’s King Letsie 111 in Pretoria today (Friday, 18 March).

On the agenda is progress regarding efforts by the regional bloc to facilitate political progress and peace in the landlocked country.

Seven years ago when he was deputy president Ramaphosa was SADC’s choice of facilitator for the mountain kingdom, wracked by political unrest and killings. When he succeeded Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa named retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke as leader of the SADC Lesotho facilitation team.

“The facilitation team, as is the case with all visits and activities undertaken by it, apprised the President (Ramaphosa) of progress made in the reforms process following a visit to Lesotho on 3 and 4 March.

“It is envisaged Basotho (people), through the facilitation of President Ramaphosa, will work in earnest to complete the reforms process before the next general elections scheduled for September 2022,” the Presidency said.





