Ramaphosa recommits SADC to Mozambique

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Mozambican counterpart Felipe Nyusi that support for the “fight against terrorism-backed conflict and insurgency” in Cabo Delgado via the Southern African Development Community (SADC) would continue.

He spoke during a plenary session of the South Africa/ Mozambique bi-national commission – the third – on Friday in Pretoria. Security and economic co-operation were among agenda items covering the bilateral, regional and international spectrum.

“We weathered many difficulties in the past and through our resilience we emerged stronger. The crisis you are confronting in Cabo Delgado is no different. We will face it together with the same determination, certain the forces of democracy and peace will be victorious,” SANews reports Ramaphosa as saying.

A joint communique issued by the South African Presidency after Nyusi’s working visit noted a “necessity” to strengthen the African Union (AU) and African sub-regional organisations to promote peace, security, stability and sustainable development.







The Southern African leaders “raised concerns” over an “increasing number of unconstitutional changes of government” on the continent. Countries named were Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, while the security situation in the Sahel region, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado earned a second mention.