Ramaphosa meets Mswati to talk peace

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, wearing his Southern African Development Community (SADC) politics, defence and security hat, hit strife torn Eswatini for a top-level meeting that will see a national dialogue forum established in the landlocked kingdom.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister, Naledi Pandor, met King Mswati III in the wake of South African special envoys seeing for themselves and the regional bloc what Eswatini’s political and security situation is like.

Deliberations between the king and president “resolved”, according to a Presidency statement, Eswatini will work toward establishing a forum for national dialogue.

Both, the statement has it, agreed the SADC Secretariat will work closely with Eswatini to draft terms of reference for the national dialogue forum. These will specify processes and composition of the forum.

“The process toward the national dialogue will take into account and incorporate structures and processes enshrined in the Eswatini Constitution, including the role of Parliament and the Sibaya (People’s Parliament) convened by the king. This will happen in the coming three months, a period during which His Majesty will undertake his annual, mandatory Incwala ceremony, a kingship ritual.”







Ramaphosa and the man widely seen as Africa’s last reigning monarch called on all in Eswatini to work toward ending violence and conflict ahead of the national peace process starting.