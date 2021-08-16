Ramaphosa in Malawi for SADC summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be out of country attending to regional business for the next two days, including taking the chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

While in the Malawian capital Lilongwe for the two-day 41st Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, Ramaphosa will also update his regional bloc colleagues on the Lesotho facilitation process.

South Africa will take leadership of the politics, defence and security architecture after Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi presents his final progress report on the status of regional peace and security.

A South African Presidency statement on the summit makes no mention of the regional bloc deployment to Mozambique. It notes only “Heads of State and Government leaders will deliberate on developments related to SADC priority areas such as peace and security and implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030”.

New Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise is one of two Cabinet Ministers accompanying the Commander-in-Chief to the regional bloc summits. The other is International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor.





