Ramaphosa calls for end to eastern DRC conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told a Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit conflict in the “war-torn region of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)” should end.

Speaking after the a SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus and Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries in Namibia on Monday (8 May), the South African number one said his country “noted with concern” the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC. “We condemn the activities of illegal armed groups and call upon them and their sponsors to cease activities immediately. The war has persisted for far too long and it is our firm belief that the people of the DRC deserve peace and development,” SAnews has Ramaphosa saying.

South Africa, he said, is ready to assist in efforts to bring peace to the region.

“South Africa stands ready to contribute to the development of effective regional instruments that could assist to stabilise the current security situation prevailing in eastern DRC. We therefore support the need for long term planning to be ingrained in the SADC peace and security architecture,” he said.

According to the South African Presidency the conflict is receiving “sharp focus” not only at the SADCs summit but also from the African Union (AU) and other regional bodies.