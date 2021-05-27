Plea to forgive France for Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said only Rwandans could forgive France for its role in the east African country’s 1994 genocide.

“On this path, only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiving,” Macron said at the genocide memorial Gisozi in Kigali, where more than 250 000 Tutsi are buried.

France did not listen when warned about the impending massacre in Rwanda and stood de facto by a genocidal regime, Macron said.

France “was not an accomplice” to the genocide he added.





