Persistent threats dominate PanWise Namibia retreat

The just ended Pan African Network of the Wise retreat (PanWise), held under the auspices of the African Union (AU), expressed its concern as regards 10 separate conflicts currently underway on the continent.

The Windhoek, Namibia, retreat said in a post-retreat statement conflict situations in Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan and the resultant loss of lives, livelihoods, properties, forced displacement and reversal of socio-economic and political gains was of concern along with a number of other threats.

These were classed as “persistent” by the retreat and range from governance deficits, unconstitutional changes of government, complex political transitions, violent extremism and terrorism, transnational organized crimes, slow implementation of peace agreements, adverse effects of climate change, the impact of COVID-19, external developments including Ukraine and its consequences on energy and food security in Africa; political interference with judicial institutions, a practice fuelling impunity; marginalisation and exclusion of women in political and peace processes, foreign interventions to the growing impact of media – especially social media – on peace and security.







The retreat was held under the PanWise umbrella, an AU subsidiary mechanism established in 2013 to promote a concerted and inclusive approach to preventive diplomacy, mediation and peaceful resolution