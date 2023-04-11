Op Shujaa making inroads against ADF in DR Congo

Operation Shujaa, a joint Congolese/Ugandan effort to drive the rebel Allied Democratic Force (ADF) from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has to date been “commendable” according to a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) statement.

It was issued after a review of the operation attended by FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Christian Songesha, and UPDF Chief General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi. The pair, along with senior military advisors, met in Beni for the operations evaluation meeting.

The statement reports Mbadi saying the meeting reviewed Shujaa progress since its commissioning by the presidents of both countries.

“We have been in this operation since November 2021 and periodically do reviews to see progress in order to totally annihilate the ADF together with our comrades of the FARDC,” Mbadi is reported as saying. He said further progress would be evaluated to “come up with other mechanisms” to achieve the operation’s objectives.

North Kivu Governor Lieutenant General Constant Ndima Kongba thanked presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Felix Tshisekedi (DRC) who approved the joint operation to “totally uproot the ADF terrorist movement – a huge threat to both countries”.

“We joined the forces of FARDC and UPDF to uproot this threat and bring peace to the people of Uganda and DRC. We as the military are determined to finish the mission assigned by the Heads of State,” Ndima said.

Results so far show FARDC and UPDF doing a commendable job achieving the objectives of the operation.

At the same time, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) reports efforts by the Kenyan contingent of the East African Community Reaction Force (EACRF) in reaching out to Congolese in Nyiragongo and Rutshuru are proving successful with “normalcy” returning in both territories.

Residents agreed to a cessation of hostilities and ethnic animosity among themselves and put in place a conflict resolution mechanism toward creating a culture of peace and harmony in the community, a KDF statement has Kenyan contingent commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Obiero, saying.

“EACRF will continue enhancing peace and stability efforts for socio-economic development through protection of civilians, opening up main supply routes for the free flow of people and goods and aiding humanitarian assistance to the local population in the Joint Operation Area in support of the political process geared at finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC,” the statement reads.