NPT an essential pillar of peace and security – UN

Countries meeting in New York next month to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation are urged by the UN Secretary-General to use the opportunity to strengthen global peace and security.

António Guterres made the request in a statement marking 50 years since the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) came into force.

He congratulated the States Parties on this milestone: “Through the past half century the NPT served as an essential pillar of international peace and security and the heart of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. It conferred tangible security benefits on all its States parties”, the statement said.

The NPT seeks to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and promote co-operation in peaceful use of nuclear energy.

It represents the only binding commitment to the goal of disarmament by the five States which officially stockpile nuclear weapons. They are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US.

Overall, 191 countries signed the treaty, which opened for signature in 1968 and was extended indefinitely in 1995.

Parties will meet at UN Headquarters in April for their latest Review Conference, which takes place every five years.

They were unable to reach agreement on the substantive part of the draft final document at the 2015 meeting.

During the upcoming conference, countries will identify areas and means through which progress can be made, according to a UN statement.

“The Secretary-General calls on States Parties to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen international peace and security through the promotion of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament, as well as measures to strengthen implementation of the NPT.”





