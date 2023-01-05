New MONUSCO Force Commander

Lieutenant General Otávio Rodrigues de Miranda Filho is the new Force Commander of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Brazilian Filho succeeds his countryman Lieutenant General Marcos de Sá Affonso da Costa, who completes his tour of duty on 28 February. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply grateful to Lieutenant General Affonso da Costa for his important contribution and service to MONUSCO according to a UN statement.

Filho has experience in command and control structures in the Brazilian Army. Since August 2021, he served as military region commander (north Brazil), in charge of a major logistic and administrative command, supplying 32 military organisations in the legal Amazon. He was also responsible for selection and integration of temporary military personnel in the area of responsibility. Before that he served as Head of International Affairs in the Brazil Defence Forces.

Filho held other command positions, including Brigade Commander in the Ninth Motorized Infantry Brigade from 2018 to 2019 and Chief of Staff of the Planalto Military Command from 2016 to 2018. He has international experience, having served as military attaché in China from 2014 to 2016.

Lieutenant General Miranda Filho holds a bachelor’s degree in military sciences from Das Aghulas Negras Military Academy in Brazil and completed several military courses in the Army Command and General Staff Colleges of Rio de Janeiro.





