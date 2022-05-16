Mozambique’s Nyusi thanks Rwandan soldiers for anti-terrorist effort

The efforts of Rwandan soldiers to bring ASWJ (Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah) Islamists to heel in northern Mozambique has been officially noted by President Felipe Nyusi.

A thousand-strong contingent from the Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) is in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province assisting Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) and police in an ongoing effort for peace and stability. The Rwandan contingent is not attached to SAMIM (the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique).

A Rwandan Ministry of Defence communique has it that senior Mozambican police commander and inspector general, Bernardino Rafael, called on the RSF task force at Chai administrative post.

The visit, which included Macomia district administrator Tomas Badae, was to convey appreciation for a job being well done from Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi. Rafael told the Rwandan soldiers and the RSF leadership that Mozambique’s first citizen commended the East African military contingent for its contribution and the important role it had taken on itself in “fighting terrorists”.

“RSF have been deployed in Macomia District since 30 March 2022, in joint operations with FADM and SADC/SAMIM against terrorists based in Chai forests. Since operations started in Macomia, some of the local population returned to their homes in different areas including Owasse, Diaca village and Mocimboa da Praia City.







“These villages and towns were a stronghold of IS-linked terrorist group (ASWJ) locally known as Al Shabaab before being defeated and fleeing in disarray to Chai forest where they are pursued by the joint forces,” the communique reads.