Mozambican IDPs back home

On one hand, hostilities continue while on the other people displaced by ongoing conflict in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado are being moved home.

According to the conflict observatory Cabo Ligado the first week in August saw insurgent attacks in five districts – Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia, Nangade, Meluco, and Muidumbe – with two “directed” at Mozambican security force outposts. The attacks are seen as indicating a need to resupply insurgent weapons and ammunition due to the “eagerness to directly confront security forces, following an intense period of attacks on civilian targets”.

Insurgents are keeping up attacks on civilian communities Cabo Ligado, the conflict observatory run by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), Zitamar News and MediaFax to monitor political violence in Mozambique, reports.

One example was Litanduca village where an armed group beheaded three people with IS (Islamic State) later claiming responsibility. Two Nantika residents were killed while working in what is presumably produce fields and in Mitope a person was killed, houses burnt and food looted.

The Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) said 2 August its soldiers in Mozambique along with Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) troops would provide security for residents of Chibau, 10 km south of Nangade, where insurgents were sighted. This follows an insurgent attack on Nangade district headquarters on 26 July during which the LDF was criticised for acting indecisively according to Cabo Ligado.

On the humanitarian side of the ongoing conflict, Rwandan soldiers assisted by the Mozambican Civil Administration in Mocimboa da Praia received a further batch of 437 internally displaced persons (IDPs) last week. They were housed in the Chitunda IDP camp after feeling violence three years ago.

The Rwanda Ministry of Defence reports over two thousand six hundred Mozambican IDPs returned to port city Mocimboa da Praia and surroundings with a further three thousand settling in Awasse village since June.





