MONUSCO assists with DRC demobilisation and re-integration

Efforts to bring some measure of peace continue in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) even as rebel and insurgent led violence again raises its head in the eastern part of the county.

MONUSCO base Incal outside the capital Kinshasa was where senior representatives of the United Nations (UN) mission in the country recently handed vehicles and other equipment to the Congolese government. The vehicles along with office furniture, audio visual and sound recording equipment, megaphones as well as video and audio outreach material production equipment will be used in government’s demobilisation, disarmament, community and social re-integration programme (PDDRCS).

The equipment will, according to MONUSCO deputy head Khassim Diagne “strengthen mobility and improve working conditions of provincial co-ordinators as well as support mobilisation, sensitisation and implementation of provincial plans”.

PDDRCS co-ordinator Tommy Ushindi pointed out the donation came at an opportune time as the programme adopted its national strategy and is finalising its national operational plan, important in view of MONUSCO’s ending operations in Tanganyika province last month (June).

DRC’s PDDRSC is based on conflict resolution; restoration of State authority and security; economic recovery and community re-integration; stabilisation, economic and social development with communication and outreach also important contributors.

A MONUSCO communique has it DDRCS operationalisation province by province is one of three conditions to resolve the problem of armed groups in DRC including M23. A firm military response to provocation and political commitment in good faith are the other conditions cited by Bintou Keita, Special Representative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in DRC.





