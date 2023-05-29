MINUSMA Peacekeeper Day message

Today (Monday, 29 May) is International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers with the world body’s mission in Mali (MINUSMA) noting blue helmeted peacekeepers have supported people and communities rocked by conflict and upheaval across the globe for 75 years.

Since 1948, more than two million peacekeepers served in 71 missions, helping countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace, MINUSMA said in a special message.

“Peacekeepers are critical to the protection of civilians caught up in the chaos of deadly conflicts, providing a lifeline of hope and help in some of the most dangerous contexts imaginable.

“In carrying out this essential work, many peacekeepers paid the ultimate price. More than 4 200 peacekeepers lost their lives serving under the UN flag. We stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues, and will forever be inspired by their selfless devotion to the cause of peace.

“Today, more than 87 000 peacekeepers from 125 countries serve in 12 operations. They face rising global tensions and divides, stagnating peace processes and more complex conflicts.

“Despite these obstacles and working with a wide range of partners, peacekeepers persevere,” is the observation of the mission in the landlocked West African country.

“To people living under the shadow of conflict, our blue helmet teams represent hope. As peacekeepers support humanity, let us always support and recognise them.”