MINUSMA mandate extended for 12 months

The mandate of the UN mission in Mali has been extended to the end of June 2021 with a number of priority measures set for it by the Security Council.

MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali) will have up to 13 289 military and 1 920 police personnel on strength to use what the Security Council termed “all necessary means to carry out its mandate with a proactive, robust flexible and agile posture”.

Primary tasks will include supporting implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, signed in June 2015; supporting stabilisation and restoration of State authority in central Mali; protecting civilians; exercise good offices; promote and protect human rights and help create a secure environment for humanitarian assistance.

On the situation in central Mali, the 17-page Security Council resolution urges Malian authorities to re-establish the State’s presence and authority by deploying internal security forces, judicial entities and basic social services. It also urges them to bring to justice those accused of perpetrating massacres that killed hundreds of civilians in 2019 and 2020.

Regarding other military forces in the region, the resolution encourages the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) States — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — to scale up the level of operation of its joint force and requested the Secretary-General to enhance intelligence sharing between MINUSMA and the joint force. It also authorised French forces in Mali to use all necessary means to intervene in support of MINUSMA when the Mission faces a serious threat and encouraged the European Union to continue to support security sector reform and the re-establishment of State authority throughout Mali.





