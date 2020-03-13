Merkel urges Libyan PM to sign ceasefire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, a German government spokesman said , urging him to move to signing a ceasefire.

The phone call came days after Khalifa Haftar, military commander of the opposing side in Libya’s civil conflict, visited Merkel for talks in Berlin.







“They discussed the current political and military situation,” the statement read. “The chancellor stressed, as she did earlier in conversation with General Khalifa Haftar, the importance of signing the ceasefire recently agreed in Geneva by representatives of the conflict parties.”