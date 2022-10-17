Massive weapons cache unearthed in Cabo Delgado

Rwandan soldiers in Mozambique unearthed a massive cache of weapons and ammunition in what is described as “pre-emptive action” to prevent ASWJ (Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah) operatives using them in future.

An official Rwanda Ministry of Defence statement has it: “Rwanda Security Forces involved in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique discovered stockpiles of weapons and ammunition hidden by terrorists in Mbau, south-east of Mocimboa da praia District in 2021”.

Included in the stockpile are hundreds of weapons ranging from small arms to rockets as well as ammunition and shells. The weapons and ammunition were hidden by terrorists when the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) pursued and dislodged them from strongholds in areas in Siri 1 and 2 in the general Mbau area.

“The operation to discover the weapons is a pre-emptive action which denies the enemy the opportunity of returning and re-equipping for further insurgent actions.”

At the same time the conflict observatory Cabo Ligado reports “a relatively low ebb in insurgent activity” for the week 3 to 9 October.

It received confirmation of four attacks – three in Macomia and one in Muidumbe.

In Macomia, there were two attacks on 8 October in Litandacua and Nguida villages. In Litandacua, just south of the Messalo River, insurgents shot and killed one person while burning and looting the village, before being forced to withdraw under fire from local forces. In Nguida, 20 km north-west of Macomia district headquarters, heavy gunfire was heard and at least 13 homes were burned.





