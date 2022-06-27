Maphwanya visits SADC Mission in Mozambique

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, has paid a visit to the Southern African Development Community’s Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), seeing deployed forces first hand.

Between 21 and 23 June Maphwanya and his delegation, which comprised of Major General Ntakaleleni Sigudu and the South African Defence Attaché, Colonel Patronella Bongisiwe Nkambule, visited deployed SAMIM forces in Cabo Delgado.

The Head of Mission, Professor Ambassador Mpho Molomo and SAMIM Force Commander, SANDF Major General Xolani Mankayi, welcomed him, reports the SANDF’s Captain A Tamela. The Chief paid a courtesy call to the Commander of the Botswana Defence Force, Lieutenant General Placid Diratsagae Segokgo, who was also in Cabo Delgado province, concluding his official visit.

The delegation then proceeded to the SAMIM Force Headquarters, whereby the Head of Mission and the Force Commander gave a briefing on the general security situation in Cabo Delgado province, Tamela reported. The SAMIM staff members gave the Chief a detailed security situation and operational update presentation highlighting on successes and shortcomings of the mission.

In his remarks, Maphwanya said that the purpose of his visit in Mozambique was to meet SAMIM leadership and to also visit the Commander in Chief of Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM).

“I am here as the chair of the Chiefs of the Defence Forces after South Africa took over the SADC Chair of Troika organ,” the General said. As the mission is transitioning from scenario 6 (rapid deployment capability) to scenario 5 (multi-dimensional force), the Chief indicated that he would raise all the challenges with his counterparts and encourage them to capacitate the mission with more combat capabilities.

Furthermore, he congratulated SAMIM for all successes and urged them to continue working together with FADM and Rwanda Security Forces.







General Maphwanya concluded his visit by paying a courtesy call to the FADM Chief of General Staff, General Joaquim Mangrasse at the Naval base in Pemba.