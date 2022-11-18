Kenyan general sees for himself in DR Congo

A show of support for Kenyan soldiers deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to stifle and hopefully halt hostilities has come in the form of a frontline visit by the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) commander.

Major General Jeff Nyagah led a group of senior officers including FARDC (Forces Armées de la Republique Democratique du Congo) 3rd Zone Commander Lieutenant General Mbangu Marcel, Chief of Operations Major General Chico Tshitambwe and Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Emanual Kaputa to one conflict area.

A Kenya Ministry of Defence statement has it the visit was “a morale booster” for troops the reaction force is jointly working with to plan and conduct operations to defeat “elements of armed groups” in the area of operation.

Nyagah assured frontline commanders of protection and readiness to defend Goma International Airport and environs as well as other key infrastructure and ongoing patrols to secure internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As part of the visit the two-star general met FARDC leadership in Goma to discuss “various approaches to challenges facing eastern DRC”.







The South African military, via its involvement in the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) along with a recently deployed quick reaction force and the longstanding composite helicopter unit (CHU), including a SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) detachment, uses provincial capital Goma as base of operations.