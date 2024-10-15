Joint Kenyan and Nepalese QRF training in DR Congo

The Kenyan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) and its Nepalese counterpart wrapped up a joint training exercise in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to better react when called on to protect civilians and promote stability.

The training, according to a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) statement, integrated with Operation Kulinda and saw intensive work done on standby training for air insertions and reinforcement missions. A wide range of operational skills such as ground orientation, foot and vehicle patrol drills, radio communication, map reading and navigation was integral to the training. Both QRFs were on the receiving end of tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), close target reconnaissance (CTR), raids, ambushes and rappelling, all skills essential for rapid tactical deployments.

The Kenya QRF commander, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, said the training strengthened the ability deploy rapidly and execute missions in challenging environments. Another plus is what he called “seamless co-operation” between the two QRFs when distress calls were received.

The QRF training forms part of a series of inter-contingent exercises under the MONUSCO flag, all aimed at countering the threat of armed groups in eastern DRC.