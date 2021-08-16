Japan contributes to explosive hazard management in Somalia

Explosive hazards continue to impact on peace and state building efforts in Somalia with extremist groups using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as a preferred weapon targeting AMISOM and Somali security forces.

Additionally indirect fire, explosive remnants of war (ERW) and legacy mines from the civil war still endanger the lives of security forces and civilians.

Japan, the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) reports, renewed its commitment to peace building and stability in Somalia contributing more than US$ four million USD to the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action.

The contribution will enable UNMAS to reduce the threat of explosive hazards and contribute to establishing a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia. Over the past decade, including the latest contribution, Japan has contributed USD 19 million to mine action in Somalia.

The latest Japanese contribution will enhance the capability of the Somali Police Force (SPF), in Mogadishu and five federal states, to mitigate the threat of IEDs as well as strengthen SPF organisational capacity by refurbishing its headquarters in Mogadishu.





