Indian National Defence College delegation visiting SANDF

A delegation from the Indian National Defence College (NDC) is on an educational study tour in South Africa.

The delegation is under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Tejbir Singh, the Senior Directing Staff at the National Defence College in New Delhi. The college is the defence service training institute and highest seat of strategic learning for officers of the Defence Service and the Civil Services.

The 16 member delegation visiting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is made up of members from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Telecom services, Police and officers from friendly foreign countries like Bangladesh, Nigeria and Nepal.

On 9 June, the delegation visited Naval Base Simon’s Town and toured the SAS Mendi and maritime warfare training centre at SAS Simonsberg, the SANDF said.

Two days earlier the delegation was at the SA Army Headquarters in Pretoria, where it was welcomed by the Chief of the SA Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha.







“The visit by the NDC delegation to South Africa will further enhance India-South Africa Defence relations,” the Indian High Commission in South Africa said.