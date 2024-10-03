How IMET empowers Angola, shapes military leadership, and US-Africa relations

“Advancing relationships with our African partners requires a unified, three-dimensional approach,” said US Africa Command (AFRICOM) commander, US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, during a recent engagement with military students—including students from Africa— at Marine Corps University.

His remarks came as the United States prepares for President Joe Biden’s historic visit to Angola—a country benefiting significantly from the International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme—marking the first-ever visit of a sitting US president to the southern African country.

At the IMET event on 23 September, Langley emphasised the programme’s role in developing professional military leaders across Africa. “Your participation in your respective programme is a testament to how two dimensions of this dynamic approach—diplomacy and defence—work together to strengthen our defence institutions through shared values,” he stated, highlighting the importance of education in enhancing military effectiveness.

IMET, a US foreign policy initiative established nearly fifty years ago, aims to promote professional military standards and facilitate defence cooperation between the United States and allied nations. The programme has provided training and education to military personnel from various African countries, including Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, and others, helping to modernize their armed forces and improve operational capabilities.

Angola, in particular, has participated in IMET training, which has contributed to its military modernisation efforts.

As Biden’s upcoming trip in mid-October approaches, it marks the first-ever visit of a sitting US president to Angola. Highlighted during the recent UN General Assembly (UNGA79), this visit is viewed as a “capstone” of the administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with Africa, particularly following the 2022 Africa Leaders Summit. The trip will focus on various issues, including the Lobito Corridor project, a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity among Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Angola through enhanced rail and internet access.

Langley reiterated the significance of military partnerships, stating, “I cannot emphasise enough the value that’s placed on the partnerships we maintain, nurture, and cultivate across the continent. Having our African partners at the centre of what we do solidifies our efforts to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.”

As the region anticipates President Biden’s visit, the spotlight on Angola and its military advancements promises a future of enhanced cooperation and mutual benefit between the United States and its African partners.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe