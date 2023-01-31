High level SADC security meeting in Windhoek

Namibian President Hage Geingob today (Tuesday, 31 January) chairs a Southern African Development Community (SADC) “extraordinary organ troika summit” where the regional peace and security situation is under the microscope.

South African supremo Cyril Ramaphosa is also in the capital Windhoek for the meeting. His attendance is ensured as South Africa is the immediate past chair of the regional bloc’s organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, now led by Geingob.

The meeting, according to the South African Presidency, is expected to focus on the political and security situations in Eswatini and Lesotho with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) also high on the agenda.

Ramaphosa has taken as three-strong contingent of ministers, including his defence and military veterans number one Thandi Modise, to South Africa’s western neighbour. International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor and Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele are also on hand in Windhoek.

SADC, the South African Presidency has it, is a 16 nation strong regional economic community (REC). Member states are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.





