High level AU retreat underway in Namibia

The Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) of the African Union Commission (AUC) is currently hosting its 13th “high level retreat” on promoting continental peace, security and stability.

The three day retreat in Windhoek is a joint AUC/Namibia government event ending tomorrow (Saturday, 23 October).

Discussions on the theme “transformative mediation for Africa’s effective governance and peace dividends” dominate the gathering which, a statement has it, is one of various strategic initiatives to support African Union (AU) member states in efforts to prevent and resolve violent conflict.

Over the past 12 years this has included convening the high level retreat, now “a prominent forum” for special envoys, high representatives and special representatives of the AUC as well as other mediators working in Africa. “The retreat offers a platform to share experiences and best practices with a view to improve interventions in conflict prevention, management and resolution on the continent.”

“The retreat has over the years strategically engaged with timely, contextual and challenging issues with particular emphasis on strengthening mediation and dialogue capacities on the continent and promoting collaboration.”

The present retreat will take stock of AU progress in peacemaking and “reflect on how to enhance its role to yield better, broader peace dividends for more sustainable peace and better governance in Africa” according to the statement.







Number one of the retreat’s five objectives is to “provide an opportunity for deep reflection on current AU-led or supported mediation and other peace processes”. Another is “strategising on meaningful inclusion of African women and youth” in mediation and peace processes.