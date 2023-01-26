Greek Minister talks matters Mozambican with EUTM Moz

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias this week called on the European Mission Training Mission Mozambique (EUTM Moz) to discuss ongoing and future co-operation between the EU member country and EUTM Moz.

An EUTM statement has it the visit “allowed the command group to brief Dendias on the EUTM Moz mission and contribution to capacity building in Mozambican armed forces’ units selected to compose future quick reaction forces (QRFs)”.

EUTM Moz has 118 military and civilian personnel from 12 EU member states – Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden. Greece currently contributes eight military personnel.

The EUTM Moz mission is to provide training and support to Mozambican armed forces to protect the civilian population and restore security in Cabo Delgado province. The mission has a non-executive mandate and will end two years after reaching full operational capability.

EUTM MOZ is one tool addressing the crisis in Cabo Delgado, in conjunction with support for peacebuilding, conflict prevention and dialogue support, humanitarian assistance and development co-operation according to the statement.





