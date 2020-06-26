France, Germany and Italy call for end to Libya fighting

France, Germany and Italy on Thursday called on forces in Libya to cease fighting and for outside parties to stop any interference in a bid to try and get political talks back on track.

“In light of the growing risks of a deterioration of the situation in Libya … France, Germany and Italy call on all Libyan parties to immediately and unconditionally cease fighting,” the countries said in a joint statement. “They also urge foreign actors to end all interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council.”







Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over the Libyan conflict.