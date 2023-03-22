Finns see for themselves in Mozambique

A Finnish delegation was in Mozambique earlier this month (March) to keep up with European Union (EU) interests and developments in the east African country, involved in a low-intensity war with Islamist terrorists in its north.

The delegation was led by Under-Secretary of State for Development Policy, Middle East and Africa from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pasi Hellman. Also part of it were Finnish ambassadors to Mozambique as well as Ethiopia, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya. Adding heft to the delegation were counsellors and senior Finnish Foreign Affairs Ministry staff.

The purpose of the visit, according to EUTM MOZ (European Union Training Mission in Mozambique), was “mutual interest and ongoing and future co-operation”.

EUTM MOZ Command briefed the delegation on its mission and contribution to capability building of the Mozambican armed forces’ units, selected to compose future quick reaction forces (QRFs).

The delegation toured Katembe training camp and observed training activities.

EUTM MOZ has 118 military and civilian personnel from 12 EU member states – Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden. Finland currently contributes three military officers, including Deputy Mission Force Commander and Chief of Staff.

The EUTM MOZ mission is to provide training and support to the Mozambican armed forces to protect the civilian population and restore security in the Cabo Delgado province. The mission has a non-executive mandate and will end two years after reaching full operational capability. The EUTM MOZ is one European bloc tool addressing the crisis in Cabo Delgado, in conjunction with support for peacebuilding, conflict prevention and dialogue support, humanitarian assistance and development co-operation.