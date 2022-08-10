External and internal factors hamper peace processes in Africa

A senior United Nations (UN) Africa specialist told the Security Council efforts to address and prevent violence on the continent are hampered by external and internal factors, including the increasing presence of global terrorist networks.

Cristina Duarte, Africa special advisor to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking during a debate on capacity building to sustain peace, added competition over natural resources as another external factor putting a hold on peacebuilding.

Internal factors at play in preventing peacebuilding are discrimination in public service delivery, corruption and what she called “non-inclusive planning and budgeting processes”. She said further where the State is “absent” service delivery is in the hands of “non-State actors, including criminal and terrorist groups”.

A starting point, according to her, is investment in institutional infrastructure.

“This is essential to build the capacities to tackle internal causes of violence. Institutions have the power to catalyse holistic solutions. Institutional capacity building should be the cornerstone of efforts to achieve sustainable peace.”

Technical co-operation for policy and institutional capacity must be prioritised and this, Duarte told the SC, requires increasing co-operation and co-ordination in the UN’s different areas of work. “At the same time, deliberations on peace and security issues must be informed by analyses on socio-economic conditions and institutional capacity of countries.”

She wants peacekeeping missions, such as MONUSCO in DR Congo and UNMISS in South Sudan, to lead in areas where there is no State presence.







“Closer co-operation with national and local authorities, not only from a security perspective but also from an institution-building perspective could create opportunities to increase the presence of the State and enhance delivery of services. This would prevent gaps that can be leveraged by terrorist groups and non-State actors,” she said.