Ex Justified Accord underway in Kenya

The largest exercise in East Africa co-ordinated by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) – Justified Accord (JA23) – is currently underway in Kenya after officially starting at the Kenya Defence Forces’ Infantry School in Isiolo.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) is one of five East African contingents taking part. Exercise co-ordinator AFRICOM has a US Army detachment on the ground as do the defence forces of Djibouti, Kenya and Rwanda. Observers from Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Madagascar, Netherlands and Tanzania are on site for the entire 10 day exercise.

The multinational exercise brings together 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance, according to a UPDF statement.

Exercise Deputy Director, Lieutenant Colonel Jason M Porter said: “JA23 is a tactical training and field operation exercise focusing on deployment scenarios with multinational forces exercising capacity building and tactical manoeuvring, communications, medical, countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as well as counter-terrorism, civil-g areas and crisis response”.

In his welcoming remarks, Kenyan Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Mwangi, expressed appreciation to the US army for sponsoring the exercise and thanked partner states for committing troops. “We are eager to learn from one another for the continued stability of our region,” he said adding JA23 will promote co-operation to neutralise terrorism in the East African region.

UPDF JA 23 Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Paul Mukasa pointed out the exercise came at the right time as UPDF is conducting peacekeeping missions under the mandate of the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN).

He went on to explain the training aimed at enhancing Uganda’s capacity in multinational inter-operability and integrating emerging technologies as both were part of the exercise.

“Cyber threats are real. This makes defensive cyber operations good for us. Technology continues to change and there is a need to step up in our day-to-day operations,” according to the UPDF statement.

Around a thousand participants will take part, primarily based in Nairobi and Isiolo in Kenya, with other locations in Uganda, Djibouti and Somalia.

JA 23 features an African Union (AU) Staff Officer Course, a livefire field training exercise, humanitarian projects as well as defensive cyber exercises.







This is the first year cyber knowledge is incorporated into the exercise series.