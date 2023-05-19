EUTM MOZ training FADM in all aspects of peace ops

European Union (EU) training in Mozambique covers technical and tactical aspects with the overall aim of restoring peace but is not confined to military matters only.

Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) troops assigned to quick reaction forces (QRFs), seen as an efficient operating measures in strife-torn Cabo Delgado, also receive instruction on law – humanitarian and international – and WPS (Women, Peace and Security) an EUTM MOZ (EU Training Mission Mozambique) statement has it.

Until its mandate ends, EUTM MOZ will train and equip selected Mozambican units to compose 11 QRFs (six Army and five Navy) and tactical control parties (TACP) teams at the same time to support the Mozambican armed forces in efforts to bring back safety and security to Cabo Delgado.

A core component to achieve this goal is the mission’s training branch (J7).

It has three pillars: a training calendar co-ordinating for each training cycle to “deconflict activities” and guarantee best conditions for training; advise on the logistics of acquiring, delivering and managing material from the European Peace Facility (EPF) founds; and development of a solid and trustworthy knowledge management cycle, ensuring lessons learned (LL) are integrated to accomplish the mission.

The 4th EUTM MOZ training cycle started on 2 May and will last 16 weeks. While the airborne, landward and maritime forces each have an own training specification, all follow a common approach.

This includes initial processing with a preliminary test for individual skills; basic military subjects such as musketry, physical training, planning; progressive formation from individual to collective stage, with a final phase of cohesion/ QRF evaluation, for officers, NCOs and troops; a comprehensive approach to matters related to IHRL (international human rights law) /IHL (international humanitarian law); as well as a train the trainers module to encourage FADM supporting own further training.