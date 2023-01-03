Ethiopia/Tigray peace process underway

Following an agreement to end hostilities between Ethiopia and its Tigray region, the African Union (AU) has worked at setting up a monitoring, verification and compliance mission to ensure a permanent halt to fighting and violence.

To date two AU brokered meetings for senior commanders from Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have taken place in follow-ups to implementation of the permanent cessation of hostilities agreement (COHA). This came ahead of the launch of the AU a monitoring, verification and compliance mission (AU MVCM) in Mekelle, Tigray on December 29.

Both Ethiopia and the TPLF agreed to a joint committee of representatives from each other as well as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the regional bloc with Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda as members.







Terms of reference for the joint monitoring, verification and compliance mechanism (JMVCM) have been finalised and the meeting also discussed implementation of the disarmament, demobilisation and re-integration (DDR) process.