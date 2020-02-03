Eritrea blasts US visa ban

Eritrea denounced a US ban on immigrant visas citizens as “unacceptable” while Nigeria’s government established a committee to address issues prompting President Donald Trump to add the country to the ban.

Nigeria and Eritrea were among six countries, four in Africa, added to an expanded version of the US visa ban announced on Friday in a presidential proclamation.

US officials said the countries failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated new restrictions.

“Nigeria remains committed to productive relations with the US and other international allies especially on global security,” a Nigerian presidential statement said.

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is the biggest country on the list whose citizens will be suspended from U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency. Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar were slapped with a similar ban.

Nigeria’s information minister told Reuters they had no warning of inclusion on the list before it appeared in the media.

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said government saw the ban as a political move that would hurt relations with the US.

“We find this move unacceptable,” he told Reuters. “We will not expel the US ambassador.”

The US government will stop issuing “diversity visas” to Sudan and Tanzania nationals.







The visas, which Trump criticised, are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low rates of immigration.