Emerging threats in Africa under the spotlight

A European Union (EU)/ African Union (AU) joint Africa peace and security architecture summit heard both face growing common security challenges including instability, radicalisation and terrorism.

Alhadji Sarjoh Bah, Conflict Management Director in the continental body’s Political Affairs Peace and Security Department, spoke in the wake of the recent 35th AU Summit and the just concluded AU/EU Summit.

Recognition of the security challenges he said, according to a statement, “demanded” a new Africa/Europe peace and security architecture to build on “our longstanding co-operation and the 2018 AU/EU MoU on Peace Security and Governance”.

The EU APSA (African Peace and Security Architecture) support programme enabled the AU and RECs (regional economic communities)/RMs (regional mechanisms) to improve and strengthen capacities for conflict prevention, management and resolution the statement has Bah saying adding a tool to “promote greater synergy” in the form of a matrix will boost co-ordination and co-operation”.

Bah emphasised the importance of EU support in operationalising the African Standby Force (ASF).

He named four emerging threats impacting on “continental dynamics”. They are terrorism and violent extremism “now at an unprecedented scale”; unconstitutional changes in government giving Guinea, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso as examples; managing transitions such as AMISOM, South Sudan and Central African Republic (CAR); and incorporating climate change and its effects on peace and security.





