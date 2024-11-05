Egypt pledges closer ties with South Africa on 51st Armed Forces Day celebrations

Egypt has pledged to forge closer military ties with South Africa during its annual Armed Forces Day celebrations in Pretoria.

Egypt’s Armed Forces Day is celebrated on 6 October, in remembrance of the 6 October 1973 war.

A celebration function was held at the Egyptian Defence Office in Pretoria on 24 October. The Egyptian Defence Attaché, Colonel Ahmed Abd El Raouf, said the 51st anniversary celebrated “the heroic men of the Egyptian Armed Forces who demonstrated unwavering valour and sacrifice. This historic event is an immortal testament to our nation’s history and a source of exceptional pride for every Egyptian and Arab.”

“Preservation of peace demands power,” he told assembled guests. “Therefore, the Egyptian Army underwent a comprehensive development. It included all branches of the armed forces. As the sources of armament diversified, partnerships with major countries in military manufacturing grew. Egypt has provided weapons, equipment, training, and qualification for its forces to confront regional challenges and hostilities, aiming to protect national sovereignty and interests.”

“As we mention the values of war and peace, Egypt is committed to finding a solution to the Palestinian Cause within the framework of the two-state solution, rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, is keen to protect its sovereignty and national territory.”

“We must not forget that the Egyptian Army on all borders, works day and night to confront organized crime and the flood of illegal immigration, as countries lose their assets, human resources, and the latent strength of their youth among the paths of the desert or between the folds of the sea while seeking better opportunities.”

Egypt’s defence attaché to South Africa emphasised the Egyptian Armed Forces’ eagerness to enhance military cooperation between Egypt and South Africa. “This collaboration aims to bring about greater prosperity and progress for our people,” he said.

“I am taking advantage of this esteemed gathering to celebrate the anniversary of the glorious October victory, and to pray to God Almighty that peace and security prevail, considering the current global turmoil,” he concluded.

Lieutenant General Michael Ramantswana, Chief of Corporate Staff of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said Egypt is a nation dedicated to advancing and upholding peace not only in Africa but internationally, with more than 60 years of experience in peacekeeping missions stemming not only from a commitment to the core principles of the United Nations but also as an African country that is committed to the promotion of peace and development on the continent.

Lieutenant General Ramantswana said that in today’s complex and evolving security landscape, effective multilateral corporation has never been more greatly needed as the world is dealing with unprecedented threats, including digital/information warfare and violence against peacekeeping personnel.

“We in the South African National Defence Force continue to strive for peace, the preservation of human dignity of all persons in our country, in our continent and globally,” he said, adding that South Africa will look to unluck other areas of cooperation with the Egyptian Armed Forces.

“Let us build on the good work that both our armed forces continue to execute in support of peacekeeping efforts in the continent and beyond,” he concluded.

Attendees expressed their enjoyment and appreciation for the celebrations. Notably, the new Ambassador Designate of Egypt, Ahmed Sherif, was welcomed to the gathering just days after his arrival, adding a significant diplomatic presence to the occasion. His participation underscored the importance of the event in fostering closer military ties between Egypt and South Africa, further enhancing the collaborative spirit that characterised the day. The celebration not only commemorated a pivotal moment in Egyptian history but also laid the groundwork for future cooperation between the two nations’ armed forces.