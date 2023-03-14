Eastern DRC briefing for UNSC delegation

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) staffers were briefed on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by Major General Jeff Nyagah, Commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

He told the weekend briefing in Goma, EACRF troops “posturing” in the Rutshuru and Masisi territories, now designated a multinational sector, would enhance robust operations in collaboration with the DRC Armed Forces (FARDC), to address the current threat posed by armed groups. The re-posturing was approved by the East Africa Community (EAC) in February during an Addis Ababa mini-summit on recommendations of the East Africa Community Chiefs of Defence Forces/Chief of Defence Staff.

Nyagah apprised the UNSC delegation of EACRF’s mandate, current milestones, areas of collaboration with MONUSCO and FARDC, current humanitarian situation and way forward to restoration of peace and stability in eastern DRC.

The UNSC members reaffirmed the support of the International Community to the ongoing peace and stability efforts in eastern DRC, a Kenya Defence Forces statement said.

In addition to the Goma briefing the UN delegation travelled to Kinshasa. In the DRC capital they met DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, presidential candidates, civil society representatives as well as government and non-government officials.