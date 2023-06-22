East African CPX underway in Rwanda

Rwanda’s Defence Forces and Staff Command College in Musanze is hosting a 12 day East African Community (EAC) command post exercise (CPX) Ushirikiano Imara (strong partnership) 2023.

Contingents from Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and host country Rwanda brings together over 600 army, police and civilian participants are working on joint planning, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and EAC integration.

Speaking during the CPX opening ceremony, Rwandan Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda said contemporary security challenges show no individual nation can operate in isolation.

“Recent global human security trends have become so fragile and unpredictable due to fast changing political, economic and social security dynamics which calls for concerted efforts in preparing to curtail or address security concerns. The emergence of new changes, new contexts for peace support operations such as huge humanitarian crises and other human security risks require a multi-dimensional, comprehensive and integrated approach, where all mission components have a common strategic plan and a shared understanding of priorities,” he said.

A Kenya Defence Ministry statement has it at the end of the CPX “participants will have the know how to conceptualise real war situations and guarantee proper manning of operation cells at various headquarters”.

The CPX theme is strengthening security sector integration and harnessing common interests consistent with EAC regional peace and stability according to the Rwandan Ministry of Defence.

EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki assured attendees of the regional body’s continued commitment to consistently raise exercise training standards as a contribution to the overall capacity and performance of regional defence forces in adapting to ever changing technological advances and tackling dynamic security challenges.