EASF mission planning course launched in Entebbe

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) has another tool in its peacekeeping and peace maintenance basket – an integrated mission planning course.

The course will be presented at the United Nations (UN) regional service centre in Ugandan city Entebbe.

The course, according to a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF) statement prepares “participants for an effective role in either an integrated joint planning group (JPG) or an integrated mission planning team (IMPT). It is integrated with military, police and civilian components to reflect multi-dimensionality and jointness to enhance synergies.

Main course elements include EASF mission planning processes for integrated mission headquarters; tools for integrated operational analysis and an operational planning exercise to enhance knowledge and understanding of mission planning.

Speaking at the start of the first 14 days of training in the new EASF addition, Brigadier General David Gonyi, representing UPDF Chief General Wilson Mbadi, said the course would provide knowledge and understanding of the EASF mandate, vision and mission. He said the need for a course on integrated mission planning as part of a common African defence and security mechanism was recognised when the African Union (AU) was formed in 2002 adding “we cannot fulfil our mandate of enhancing peace and security without an effective planning entity for our region [East Africa]”.

Course attendees, from the first currently underway to those still scheduled, will focus on, among others, formulating strategies to neutralise specific hybrid/irregular conflicts including terrorism, ethnicity, religion, election violence, clash of cultures as well as disaster management such as COVID-19, floods and Marburg disease.

All 10 EASF member states – Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and hosts Uganda – attended the launch.