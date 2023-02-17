EAC peace research centre operational after 10 year break

The Nyerere Centre for Peace Research in Tanzania is back in operation following a relaunch by the East African Community (EAC).

The relaunch is part of the EAC commitment to enhance peace and security, good governance and joint common foreign policy pursuits to promote regional integration and development.

The research centre is set to support the EAC in undertaking timely, relevant and empirical research on peace and security issues in the region ensuring policy decisions at EAC level are consistent with international legal instruments a statement issued by the regional bloc has it.

The centre, revived this month (February) after a 10-year hiatus, is the result of a partnership between EAC, Arcadia University in the United States (US) and the American Graduate School, Paris, France.

The centre’s research programme is directed at determining causes of conflict, addressing conflicts as well as the role of gender in conflict prevention and management.

In remarks read on her behalf by Arusha Regional Commissioner, John Mongella, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign and East African Co-operation, Dr Stergomena Tax, said the Nyerere Peace Research Centre as a laudable initiative coming at a time when the EAC was expanding amid a need to put in place viable peace and sustainable conflict resolution mechanisms.

According to the former Southern African Development Community (SADC) executive secretary: “Co-ordinated independent research, open dialogue and actionable ideas on peace and security issues are critical in informing the decision-making process by policymakers and leaders in the region”.

“We must be intentional in building capacities to secure an environment that is stable and peaceful for enhanced human security,” Tax said.







“The centre will be a resource where scholars and East Africans interested in security and peace research and studies will formulate policies, establish think tanks, share information and become agents embracing peaceful coexistence,” she added.