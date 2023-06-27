EAC CPX done and dusted

The armed forces of East African Community (EAC) member states along with police personnel and civilians wrapped up a successful command post exercise at Rwanda’s Defence Forces and Staff Command College in Musanze.

Exercise Ushirikiano Imara (strong partnership) 2023 reinforced collaboration and partnership as essential if obstacles threatening East African security and stability are to be overcome, the Rwanda Defence Ministry said.

“By engaging in integrated exercises, we not only honed our operational efficiency but also forged strong bonds of trust and friendship among our military, police and civilian personnel. The problem of ensuring common security is a matter of concern for all ages but the 21st century has defied all the benchmarks as we knew them,” Rwandan Defence Minister Juvénal Marizamunda told the CPX closing ceremony.

He said further Ushirikiano Imara was a testament to partner states’ shared determination to enhance inter-operability and consolidate the collective security response mechanisms and procedures.

The exercise aimed at enhancing inter-operability in joint planning and conduct of operations, practicing EAC standard operating procedures (SOPs) at operational and tactical levels and promoting the EAC integration agenda and its awareness.

Five contingents from Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and host Rwanda brought over 600 army, police and civilian participants together for the CPX.