DR Congo church bombing condemned

The detonation of an explosive device in a church, while a service was underway, in DR Congo’s North Kivu province that left at least 12 dead and 50 injured, has been condemned by an African regional bloc and the United Nations (UN).

Following Sunday’s (15 January’s) attack on the church in Kasindi, East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki called it “a cowardly and heinous crime” with similar words from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The world body’s senior official said further its mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – MONUSCO – assisted with medical evacuation after the explosion. UNMAS, the world body’s mine action service, is working alongside Congolese authorities investigating the incident, which neither the world body nor the regional bloc attributed to any grouping at the time of publication.







Mathuki conveyed his bloc’s solidarity with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi adding the EAC was committed to restoring peace in eastern DRC. He repeated the call by EAC Heads of State for all armed groups “to embrace consultation, lay down arms and join the political process”.