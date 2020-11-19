Commitment is crucial to strengthen Security Council

Highlighting the importance of the UN Security Council in addressing peace and security challenges in an increasingly complex world, the President of the General Assembly called on ambassadors to drive “true reforms” to make the body more effective.

Member states conferred on the Security Council primary responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security. Therefore the success or failure of the UN Security Council is on all member states,” president Volkan Bozkir said adding reform of the Security Council was dependent on member states. “It is a member-driven process. Your commitment to negotiation is crucial.”

He stressed the need to ensure the widest possible political acceptance among the 193 member states, with if not absolute unanimity then “near unanimity”.

Bozkir spoke at the 27th plenary meeting of the General Assembly this week. It discussed equitable representation and an increase in Security Council membership.

Bozkir recalled prior discussions on the issue, and said active engagement and a pragmatic approach would ensure “meaningful progress” can be achieved.

“I urge delegations to seek the broadest possible consensus on comprehensive reforms to the Security Council and to continue efforts to resolve the main differences among the membership”, he said.

He stressed the importance of discussions to correct problems of structure and functioning of the 15-member Security Council.

“It should not create new privileges and new problems.

“Any reform, not member state driven, is unlikely to make this organisation, and its pillars, more effective and deliver the results we expect”.

Under different titles, the item has been on the agenda of the General Assembly since its 18th session. Most recently, in November 2019, the Assembly considered the item in a debate where statements were made by the President and 63 delegations.







It focuses on five issues and includes categories of membership; the question of the veto; regional representation; size of an enlarged Security Council and working methods; as well as the relationship between the General Assembly and the Security Council.