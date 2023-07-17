Civil military relations integral to EUTM MOZ operations

The CIMIC (Civil Military Co-operation) team of the European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM MOZ) is “significant” to the overall success of the mission in dealing with at least seven threats.

They are listed as military and non-military, ethnic, political and religious rivalries, territorial disputes, conflict over resources, inadequate or failed efforts at reform, human rights violations and the weakening of states in an EUTM MOZ statement.

A need for a capacity to interlink, evaluate and access the impact these challenges have or can cause on military missions is of utmost importance it continues.

Civil military interaction and CIMIC across EUTM MOZ activities provides a commander force acceptance, freedom of movement as well as means and capacities to create conditions for a safe and secure environment, essential for accomplishment of the mission.

The EU Concept for CIMIC for EU-led military operations, has it as “the co=ordination and co-operation at all levels between military components of EU-led military operations and external civil actors external, including the local population and authorities, as well as international, national and non-governmental organisations and agencies. All this is in support of the military mission’s mandate alongside all other military functions”

CIMIC supports mission objectives by establishing and maintaining co-operation with non-military actors in the area of operations ensuring activities are “harmonised” to avoid negative impacts on own operations and on non-military operations and the civil environment.

In EUTM MOZ, the CIMIC Team has a double role. One is to develop own projects, involving the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) to support EUTM MOZ mission objectives. The other is training FADM quick reaction forces (QRFs), giving them the necessary tools to understand the civil environment, aims and objectives of non-military actors, respect civilian primacy, act with integrity and co-ordinate partnerships with international and national stakeholders.